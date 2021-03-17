ONLINE: Living Well Wednesdays

press release: Join Wisconsin BPDD for LIVING WELL Wednesdays, EVERY Wednesday at 11am!

This Living Well Wednesday, March 17, at 11 am, we will be collaborating with the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition to talk about the upcoming election. Wendy Heyn will join us to discuss what’s on the ballot for this election and why it’s so important. We will also share important information on voting in person, voting absentee, rights and deadlines.

You can learn more about the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition here: https://disabilityvote.org/

You can check the status of your ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

You can register for the event here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you are in need of an accommodation to access the content of the Zoom session, please let us know and we can help.

You can also join us on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/ WisconsinBPDD/

Contact Sally Flaschberger with any questions about participating at sally.flaschberger@wisconsin. gov