Living with Purpose in a Polarizing World: Drawing Guidance from Biblical Narratives

media release: Join us for a lively breakfast conversation with Al Erisman and Randy Pope, co-authors and friends who don’t always agree with each other but are determined to live as whole-life disciples, drawing wisdom from biblical narratives.

No-one is immune from the cultural forces assailing us day in and day out, tempting us to any number of unhealthy responses: resignation, assimilation, fear, withdrawal, or power plays — all of which fail to align with the words of Micah (seek justice, love mercy, walk humbly), Jeremiah (seek the good of the city), or Jesus (let your light shine before others). Enter Erisman and Pope, who will draw on lessons offered by twelve biblical characters whose lives and work provide practical insight about what it means to thrive and work with resilience, joy, and faith.

"Living with Purpose in a Polarizing World: Guidance from Biblical Narratives" (Hendrickson, 2024) is Erisman's and Pope's offering for navigating our increasingly polarizing landscape. Bring a friend or colleague to glean wisdom from two men of deep professional and church experience, who also hold vastly different viewpoints. Interviewer John Terrill (executive director of the SL Brown Foundation) will draw out their story and ask the obvious question: How did they contend with their differences and come to write a book that demonstrates the power of practicing what they preached? Their personal story lends heft to their message and takeaways about the unifying power of Scripture, grace, faith, and biblical integrity.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Al Erisman, PhD, current chair of the Theology of Work Project, former director at The Boeing Company, and co-founder of Ethix magazine, has spent decades exploring the intersection of faith and work. He is a senior fellow at the Center for Faithful Business at Seattle Pacific University and executive in residence emeritus.

Randy Pope, JD, has practiced law since 1979, representing public institutions, such as public school boards. He currently serves as city attorney of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.