media release: Liz Boyd’s Circulation at Lakeview Library is a photographic journey through the seasons and senses that spans four years of nature walks along familiar Madison landscapes. Boyd witnessed the changing of the seasons, observed the repeating cycles of nature, and took solace in the meditative practice of returning to the same place at a different time of year to see how both the external--and her own internal--environment had changed.

