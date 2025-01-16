× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz "Traces of Memory," Liz Sexe Dance. "Traces of Memory," Liz Sexe Dance.

media release: Liz Sexe Dance presents immersive installations and performance in a gallery event titled "Traces of Memory." This event will take place at The Common Wealth Gallery 100 S Baldwin Street in Madison, WI starting Thursday, January 16 until Saturday, January 18. The gallery will be open from 5-9 p.m. each day with a performance at 7:30 p.m. each night. Saturday, January 18th will be the closing reception.

Three works will be presented that span five years. Each piece is a reflection on memories relating to the matriarchs in Liz Sexe’s family who passed away. Sexe hopes you can find space to reflect and experience the joy and optimism that comes from these past stories.

“Traces of Memory” (2018) was a collaboration between Jake Neuman (film) and Timothy Russell (music). “I have always wanted to have this piece shown in a gallery setting with the residues of the performance left behind. I hope the viewer can sit and find space for meditation on the past, the present and the future,” Sexe says.

“Transcribing our Family Story” (2020) invites the viewer to sit at a desk very similar to the one her grandmother, Doris Holder, would have sat at. During the COVID pandemic, Sexe would call her grandmother and record conversations. Doris Holder’s work as a clerical worker was a reoccurring theme during these conversations. “Grandma Doris always valued the ‘unseen work.’ As a family we were raised to value all the little tasks that make big things possible.”

“Sorry. Who killed the angels?” (2022) is an installation and performance using projection and various found objects including angel figurines gifted to Liz Sexe by her Grandma Doris. Themes of excess, identity and hidden meanings weave through this 20 minute performance. “This is a layered project. I see this performance as part of a longer process.”

The performance will run 20 minutes. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door to cover the cost of the gallery rental, work of the tech crew and cost of materials.