Liz Sexe Dance Presents: "~"

Movement and Sound Amplified

Liz Sexe Dance presents “~” on October 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and October 4th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts). “~” is a collaboration between Liz Sexe Dance and sound artist Timothy Russell that brings together the elements of sound waves and waves of movement.

Dancers Erin Alberts, Abby Frank Taylor, Eve Levi, Tara McAninch, and Megan Schimke weave through space with reel to reel tape, large speakers, microphones and their own powerful movement. This piece has sound you can feel and time representation you can see. Poetic elements provoke both nostalgia and neoteric ideas. Hopeful questioning is brought forth in the visceral performance. The audience is seated in the round so time and space, sound and movement can be viewed from all angles.

The performance will run one hour. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $20 or at the door for $25.

Website and social media:

lizsexedance.com

@lizsexedance