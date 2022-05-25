Lizzi Neal Band

media release: Jaw dropping contemporary Blues with Soul on top! Mad ranging vocals and melodic guitar sustained by an awesome bottom.

2017 RAMI “HALL OF FAME” INDUCTEE”

2016 “Semi Finalist” 32nd Annual IBC

2016 RAMI Winner “Blues Artist of the Year” 5 years running!!!

Winner of the Peoria Illinois “Road to Memphis” Blues Challenge 2015

Competed in the International Blues Challenge in 2016 and made it all the way to the top 40 blues bands in the World

2012-2017 RAMI Award Winner

2014-2017 State Recognition

2014 RAMI “Album of the Year” for So Long Heartache