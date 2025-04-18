4/18-5/3, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 5/3) and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: LIZZIE the Musical

By Steven Cheslik-Demeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt

Directed by Jay Gile Asst. Directed by Nicole Riege

Rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody murder! LIZZIE explores the days leading up to the murder of Lizzie Borden’s parents and her controversial acquittal of all charges. The creation of a new American myth is forged in blood and a searing rock score.

“The most authentically kick-ass rock musical score since Hedwig and the Angry Inch” – Orlando Weekly “

“A gothic rock ritual with a riotgirl attitude” The New York Times Performance Venue

Recommended Ages: 18+ Murder. Descriptions of graphic violence and sexual abuse.

Presented on the Drury Stage