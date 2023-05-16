Lizzo, Latto

media release: 3x GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her wildly successful 2022 tour will come to Fiserv Forum on May 16, 2023, with special guest Latto! Produced by Live Nation and promoted by FPC Live, the 17-date second leg of the tour will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 am CT.