ONLINE: LN3: Seven Teachings of Anishinaabe Resistance

press release: Join Sierra Club’s Tar Sands Team for a screening of LN3: Seven Teachings of Anishinaabe Resistance on Thursday, May 6th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm CST!

Line 3 is a tar sands pipeline in Minnesota that is owned by Enbridge Energy, violates federal treaties and poses severe threats to Ojibwe tribal members.

The LN3 film focuses on the indigenous environmental activists and water protectors as they lead an alliance to fight Line 3.

RSVP to attend the event here to witness the battle on the frontlines as well as learn about ways to take action and get involved in the tar sands fight!

​​​​​​​