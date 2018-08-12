Lo Marie, Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble
Lake Edge Lutheran Church 4032 Monona Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: This concert is free and appropriate for all ages. There will be three food carts: Jakarta Cafe, Fast-n-Fresh, and Kona Ice. Bring a folding chair and/or a cooler if you like. Both bands are Madison based: Lo Marie, a jazz and soul singer/songwriter; and Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble, a world traveling instrumental acoustic jazz group. Freewill offerings will support the ecumenical ministries of Seeds of Peace.
