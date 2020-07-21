press release: Lo Marie is a multi-award winning jazz-tinged R&B musician from Madison, WI. She is a confident artist with a focused vision who has three albums of original material to her name. Lo Maries latest, a seven-song collection called Le Rêve, came out as singles throughout 2019 and celebrates freedom of creativity and expression. Looking forward, Lo hopes to connect people through shared experiences and intimate moments in performance.

Summer Concerts at Olbrich Gardens are a well-loved tradition and we are thrilled to be able to continue them during this challenging year.

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see at Summer Concerts:

- Public Health of Madison & Dane County Order #7 limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people (not including the staff and musicians). If Public Health allows larger outdoor gatherings, we will increase the number of tickets sold to each concert.

- At this time, each concert will have a limit of 25 people allowed on the Great Lawn and 25 people on the rooftop terrace. Public Health has approved this plan because the Great Lawn and rooftop terrace are separated areas.

- We are delighted to be able to offer these two options for viewing summer concerts. The Great Lawn is a perfect location to enjoy a picnic while getting a close up view of the musicians. Our NEW rooftop terrace provides a unique overhead view of the Gardens and the concert performance, while also giving visitors a bit more distance from the speaker amplification.

- Concert attendees on the Great Lawn can enter the Gardens starting at 6:30 pm. Attendees on the rooftop terrace can enter starting at 6:45 pm. Attendees on the Great Lawn will exit the Gardens via the turnstile. Attendees on the rooftop terrace will exit via the lobby.

- Individual households must sit at least 6 feet apart from on the Great Lawn and rooftop terrace. A volunteer with a 6 foot measuring tool will be available to assist groups in social distancing.

- Because of the limited capacity, tickets must be purchased in advance online or over the phone. Purchase tickets by clicking on the individual concert links listed below. If you do not have internet access please contact Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156 to purchase tickets.

- In order to support local musicians there is a $10 ticket cost for each Summer Concert. A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156.

- All visitors should bring their own lawn chair seating or blankets. Lawn chairs recommended for the rooftop terrace.

- Carry in picnics allowed. No sharing of food or drinks between different households. Please carry out all trash.

- Facemasks are required indoors and strongly encouraged when not eating or drinking.

- In case of bad weather Summer Concerts will be cancelled and tickets refunded. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page, on the Olbrich homepage, and on Facebook.