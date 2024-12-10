Lo Marie

Red & White Winebar, Waunakee 331 E. Main St. Suite 101, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: Carpe Vinum Wine Club Appreciation Party!  (Open to the public as well.)  Red & White offers a lovely and comfortable environment. Award-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Tracy Jane Comer will entertain from 5 to 8 pm, using keyboard and guitars. Holiday-themed tunes will be on deck for this show, plus Tracy's vast repertoire of covers from many eras and styles from yacht rock to classic rock plus a touch of country, blues, and jazz. More info at https://www.tracyjanecomer.com

