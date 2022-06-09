Online

Lo que hay que saber de los problemas de la memoria y como mantener nuestros cerebros saludables

media release: Badger Talks is pleased to present a LIVE series of talks on topics that intend to inspire, delight, and pleasantly distract in a time we are all needing positive experiences. Tune in to hear UW-Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting and engaging topics. Watch the live events here on Facebook. Not able to watch the live talks? Watch previous Badger Talks LIVE events on Facebook or YouTube. To turn on subtitles in YouTube, click the square “CC” button in the bottom right of the video frame. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

June: ALZHEIMER’S & BRAIN HEALTH AWARENESS

Thursday, June 9, noon

Maria Mora Pinzon, assistant scientist

