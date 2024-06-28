media release: Under the artistic direction of playwright Marcia Jablonski, the Alley Stage Reading Series continues to provide a space for Midwestern playwrights to develop their work, receive valuable feedback, and collaborate with regional actors. Going into its sixth year, this series remains an integral part of Shake Rag Alley’s mission to cultivate creativity in our rural community.

Playwrights who are current residents of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota are invited to share their works-in-progress for a staged reading and talkback at our intimate outdoor amphitheater, Alley Stage. For the performance, Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts provides a venue (with rain space), facilitates casting, and holds a post-performance reception.

We’ll have one rehearsal on the day of the performance, and the playwright is asked to guide rehearsal and direct the cast. If selected, playwrights will receive a stipend and a free one-night stay in our charming accommodations.

About the play: Sophie fights for her legal rights to inherit the home and accounts of her partner, Lena. Challenged by Lena’s mother, Lauren, the asexual nature of their partnership is called into question and put on trial. Load-Bearing Walls focuses on themes of romance, love, dignity in death, and the value that society places on sexual relationships.

Pamela Morgan is an emerging playwright and author from the Midwest, whose work explores themes of gender, social justice, and feminism. Her plays have been produced across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India. Pamela received the Kennedy Center National Partners of the American Theatre Playwriting Award in 2024, the Kennedy Center Region V Rosa Parks Playwriting Award in 2023, and the Regional Full-Length Play Award in 2022. She was a finalist for the Judith Royer Excellence in Playwriting Award and the Jane Chambers Excellence in Feminist Playwriting Award. Her play, Load-Bearing Walls, was named a semi-finalist for the 2024 Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference. Her Publications include Simply Skye (Amicus, 2023), Hungry (Smith & Kraus Publishers, 2022), Straight and Perfect (Smith & Kraus Publishers, 2022), All Kids Lie (Chicago Story Press, 2022), Love is a Battlefield (Chicago Story Press, 2021), Shapes in the Cloud (220 Publishing, 2016), and Mostly Me (HerStories Project Press, 2016).

She is the proud parent of two incredible human beings, as well as a member of the Dramatists Guild and Honor Roll. Pamela holds a bachelor’s in Elementary and Special Education from Trinity Christian College and a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Augsburg University.

The reading will be followed by a talk back and reception.

Tickets: $5

Available online and at the door