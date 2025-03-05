Local Action Matters: Community Transportation Academies

media release: Join 1000 Friends of Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 12-1pm!

Speakers: Susan Gaeddert from 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, Michael Kelley from BikeWalkKC, and Jenna Thomas from Bike Cleveland.

In the face of big changes at the national level, local action matters more than ever. Changes at the federal level to transportation policy since January 20 have sparked deep concern for organizations like ours who work in communities to prioritize safety, health, equitable access, and emission reduction. Our goals haven’t changed, but the work we do is even more challenging. It’s also more important than ever. In this webinar, you’ll hear from leaders at 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, BikeWalkKC, and Bike Cleveland about how we are strengthening local advocacy and building power through the Community Transportation Academy program throughout the Midwest.