Local Author Event

media release: Join us as several amazing local authors stop in to sign and talk about their awesome works! Different genres, different stories, different methods of writing! Come on by to chat with them and grab some signed copies!

Attending Authors:

Evelyn Ann Casey - Candlewood (Romance)

Suzy Scudder - Count Upon You Friends (Children's)

Percy Brown - Strength Through Generations (Social Sciences)

Malcolm Alexander-Neal - Verses of Life (Biography)

Nora Hill - Eve's Rib (Fiction)

Angela Bier - Voices (Young Adult Fiction)

Karen Culter Drecktrah - Little Ida (Fiction)

Karl Krueger - The Gates of Avalon (Fantasy)

Mary Thompson - The Adventures of Coco Mia (Children's)

Betsy Korbinyr - Time, Beauty, and Grief (Regional Nature)