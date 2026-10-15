media release: Looking for the perfect weekend activity? Celebrate our local literary community at our Local Author Meet & Greet on Saturday, November 7, from 12:00-2:00pm.

We’re bringing together readers and writers! Meet Wisconsin authors and chat about their latest work. Each author will be selling their books. Plus, Stoughton's independent book store, Ink Cap Books, who will be hosting a pop-up bookstore.

Come for the books, but stay for the fun:

Test your wits with our Scavenger Hunt.

Get crafty making personalized gift bags.

Win big with free book giveaways!

Find a complete list of authors at https://www.oregonpubliclibrary.org/local-author-meet-greet.