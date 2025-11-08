Local Author Open House

media release: For all ages. No registration.

Support local storytelling! At this free open house, mingle with Wisconsin authors. Each author will have exhibit space and books for sale. There are also 10+ breakout sessions on the day and other events throughout the month where you can hear authors present on a topic of their choice. See all the author events on our calendar! https://oregonpl.librarycalendar.com/events/month/2025/11?age_groups%5B31%5D=31&age_groups%5B32%5D=32&program_types%5B205%5D=205

For a complete listing of authors and books that will be for sale, go to our website at OregonPublicLibrary.org/local-author-open-house.

