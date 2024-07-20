media release: For all ages. No registration.

Support local storytelling! At this free open house, mingle with 23 Wisconsin authors. Each author will have exhibit space for the public to meet and mingle, with opportunities to purchase their books.

For a complete listing of authors and books that will be for sale, go to our website at OregonPublicLibrary.org/local-author-open-house.

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

The email newsletter Library Buzz is great way to get information on upcoming events and services at the Oregon Public Library. The newsletter arrives in your email twice a month on Monday.

Join the newsletter.