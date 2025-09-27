Local Author Showcase
to
Waunakee Library 201 N. Madison St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: The Waunakee Public Library Writer's Group and the Friends of the Waunakee Library are excited to present a showcase of authors from across Wisconsin. The 2nd Local Author Showcase will take place at the Waunakee Public Library on Saturday, September 27th from 10am-12pm. Attendees are invited to meet with over two dozen writers and discover best-selling books. There will be refreshments, raffles to local bookstores, and an opening address from author Doug Moe.
Attending authors:
Diane Ballweg
Gary Boelhower
Tammy Borden
Evelyn Ann Casey
Nick Chiarkas
Christine DeSmet
Jeff Elzinga
Joe Fahey
Maggie Ginsberg
Meadoe Hora
Holy Mojo (Mike and Holly Johannes)
EH Lupton
James Malone
Mike McCabe
Jerry McGinley
Doug Moe
Louise Endres Moore
Abigail Morrison
George Morrison
Chuck Murphree
Kristin Oakley
Stef O'Keefe
Amy Pease
David Steingass
Gay Strandemo
Richard Sweitzer
The Waunakee Public Library’s Writer’s Group formed in 2018 as a way for local writers to connect and discuss their work. They meet at the library on the first Thursday of every month at 1pm.
The Friends of Waunakee Public Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to promote and encourage enhanced services and facilities to benefit the library’s users. The Friends organized in 1983 to assist in fundraising for a new library, which was built in 1985 on South Street. Since then, The Friends have been continually expanding their activities and projects at the Waunakee Public Library, including the current building completed in 2019.
The event will take place at 201 N Madison St, Waunakee WI 53597, and is free and open to the public.