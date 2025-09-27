media release: The Waunakee Public Library Writer's Group and the Friends of the Waunakee Library are excited to present a showcase of authors from across Wisconsin. The 2nd Local Author Showcase will take place at the Waunakee Public Library on Saturday, September 27th from 10am-12pm. Attendees are invited to meet with over two dozen writers and discover best-selling books. There will be refreshments, raffles to local bookstores, and an opening address from author Doug Moe.

Attending authors:

Diane Ballweg

Gary Boelhower

Tammy Borden

Evelyn Ann Casey

Nick Chiarkas

Christine DeSmet

Jeff Elzinga

Joe Fahey

Maggie Ginsberg

Meadoe Hora

Holy Mojo (Mike and Holly Johannes)

EH Lupton

James Malone

Mike McCabe

Jerry McGinley

Doug Moe

Louise Endres Moore

Abigail Morrison

George Morrison

Chuck Murphree

Kristin Oakley

Stef O'Keefe

Amy Pease

David Steingass

Gay Strandemo

Richard Sweitzer

The Waunakee Public Library’s Writer’s Group formed in 2018 as a way for local writers to connect and discuss their work. They meet at the library on the first Thursday of every month at 1pm.

The Friends of Waunakee Public Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to promote and encourage enhanced services and facilities to benefit the library’s users. The Friends organized in 1983 to assist in fundraising for a new library, which was built in 1985 on South Street. Since then, The Friends have been continually expanding their activities and projects at the Waunakee Public Library, including the current building completed in 2019.

The event will take place at 201 N Madison St, Waunakee WI 53597, and is free and open to the public.