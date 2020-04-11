press release: Local Author Showcase (All ages), Saturday, April 11, 2-3pm. Meet local authors, learn about their books, ask about the publishing process - all in a casual environment.

Immediately following the showcase, join us for a talk with Wisconsin author and rural philosopher, Jerry Apps (3-4pm).

Confirmed authors are:

Linda Armas, David Benjamin, Angie Beulow, Brian Frain, Emma Henke, Divya Lovingly, Mandy Nachampassack-Maloney, Joy Ribar, Ruslana Westerlund