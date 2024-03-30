Local Authors Day

press release: Join nine local fiction and nonfiction authors who will be signing and talking about their books. In attendance:

John Umhoefer: Trempealeau: A Novel (Sci-Fi / Fantasy)

Richard Sweitzer: ODE: Scion of Nerikan (Sci-Fi / Fantasy)

Danielle Swartwout: Queen of Ash and Ruin & Gods of Wrath and Ruin—The Faete of Magic Series (Sci-Fi / Fantasy)

Tammy Borden: Waltraud (Historical Fiction)

Lisa & Scott Malawski: When the Mountains Call You and On Tour with Theodore Roosevelt (Fiction / Poetry & History)