Local Authors Day

press release: Join nine local fiction and nonfiction authors who will be signing and talking about their books. In attendance:

  • John Umhoefer: Trempealeau: A Novel (Sci-Fi / Fantasy)
  • Richard Sweitzer: ODE: Scion of Nerikan (Sci-Fi / Fantasy)
  • Danielle Swartwout: Queen of Ash and Ruin & Gods of Wrath and Ruin—The Faete of Magic Series (Sci-Fi / Fantasy)
  • Tammy Borden: Waltraud (Historical Fiction)
  • Lisa & Scott Malawski: When the Mountains Call You and On Tour with Theodore Roosevelt (Fiction / Poetry & History)
  • Meetra Nahavandi: Dis-ability to This-ability (Biography)
  • Maury Cotter and and Michael Williamson: Bending Granite: 30+ True Stories of Leading Change (Business / Self-Improvement)
  • Diana Howles: Next Level Virtual Training (Business)
  • Kathleen Paris: Gentle Comforts (Personal Growth)

