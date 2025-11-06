Local Food for Local Communities

media release: Enjoy a four-course vegetarian meal, with two drinks included, and talk with Rooted staff as they discuss the organization’s mission of connecting the community through food access, land access, and urban agriculture education. The vegetables are provided by Troy Farm, and the elderberry syrup is made by the Badger Rock Middle School garden class.

Tickets are $90* per person plus tax/fees

*Includes gratuity and $45 donation to Rooted.