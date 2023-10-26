Local Grains: The Strength of a Circular Food System

media release: W﻿e invite you to an evening of storytelling and interactive discussion in the beautiful Chazen Theater about our local grain economy to explore themes of resilience, regeneration, and relationships in our food system.

In partnership with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology, and the Food Studies Network, Brix Cider is proud to present two short films featuring Meadowlark Organics, a regenerative grain farm in the Driftless Region, and Origin Breads, a small-batch artisan bakery.

The evening begins with the debut screening of these short films exploring the local grain system in the Driftless, followed by a panel discussion with Kirk Smock of Origin Breads, John and Halee Wepking of Meadowlark Organics, Matt Raboin of Brix Cider, UW Research Scientist Lauren Asprooth, PhD, and film director Jonnah Perkins.

Please bring your questions and ideas to contribute to thoughtful conversation around the themes presented in the films!