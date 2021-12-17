media release: Artist Reception for the Local & International Winter Multimedia Show. Photography, neon sculptures, paintings and drawings.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2021 AT 2 PM – 7 PM, At Local Motive 646 W Washington Ave, #5 (the last train car), Madison. RSVP/questions email soaringbird@me.com.

The local artists:

Jessica M. Gutiérrez (IG: @Inspiritartist)

Thomas Zickuhr (IG: @thomas_zickuhr_art)

Julieta Kaneshiro (IG: @soaringbird)

International:

Germán Valles Fernández (IG:@valles.fz.artist)(Mexico)

Yannick Joubert (Canada)

The show will be on display until Jan 17, 2022