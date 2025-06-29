Local Legends + Local Legends: Bloodbath
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Join Matt Farley, writer of over 26,000 songs, for screenings of two of his films: LOCAL LEGENDS (2013), about how and why Farley is so prolific and LOCAL LEGENDS: BLOODBATH! (2024), a new sequel about how being internet famous can drive you crazy. Farley will appear in person and perform a selection of songs between the two films. Presented by Four Star Video. $25.
Info
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Movies, Music