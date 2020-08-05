media release: This is the bag you've been waiting for... it's finally taco time with Madison trEats! We're so excited to bring you a crowd favorite with some amazing food with our Local Love Taco Kit for two featuring five local Latino-owned businesses! In honor of Black Business Month, Madison Eats will be donating proceeds from this bag to The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness. Christine Ameigh, owner of Slide Food Cart and Christine's Kitchen, will match the donation. ALSO get the recipe for our perfect summer salad below and find out how we at Madison Eats used the power of Instagram to build business and community during the time of COVID-19!

This bag is the perfect meal for 2 VERY hungry people and is packed with locally made trEats! When you purchase this bag, you're supporting 8 local producers (including yours truly) - 5 of which are Latino-owned. The Local Love Taco Kit contains supplies for Mango-Pork or Jerk Veggie tacos, rice and beans, blueberry cream cheese empanadas, a fun twist on churros and chocolate, summer veggie salad with pickled carrots and guasacaca sauce. PLUS you get an exclusive Spotify playlist, pic inspo for your Instagram and recipes for a blackberry-cocoa margarita (everything for margarita is included except tequila or soda water.)

The Local Love Taco Kit will be available for the next two weeks! Order August 4-10 for August 13/14 delivery or order August 11-August 17 for August 20/21 delivery. FREE delivery for orders in the Madison area and surrounding suburbs.

Local Love Taco Kit Includes:

4 Mango-Pork OR 4 Jerk Veggie (V) Tacos from Taco Local

4 Tortillas by Tortillas Los Angeles

8 oz Pico de Gallo salsa from Slide

4 oz Guasacaca Sauce by Caracas Empanadas

Rice and Beans from La Taguara

8 oz Summer Veggie Salad with pickled carrots- Los Jalapeños

2 Blueberry Cream Cheese Empanadas from Caracas Empanadas

Our take on Churros and Chocolate! 8 oz cinnamon chips and 8 oz Mexican chocolate sauce by Slide and Ugly Apple

Blackberry-Cocoa Cocktail/Mocktail Ingredients for 2 People