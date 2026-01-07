media release: The Global Health Institute’s January Global Health Tuesday Webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 9-10am CST.

Dr. Daniel Shirley, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, moderates a timely conversation on Local to Global Rise in Antimicrobial Resistance with panelists Laurel Legenza, assistant professor, School of Nursing, UW–Madison and GHI Advisory Committee Member; François Franceschi, head of asset evaluation and development and serious bacterial infections project leader, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP); and Dr. Erta Kalanxhi, director of partnerships, One Health Trust.