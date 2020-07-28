ONLINE: Locally Grown, Nationally Known

press release: Locally Grown, Nationally Known: Celebrating Wisconsin food, drink & grassroots activism

Join us for an online, social event! Connect with others from the comfort of your home during this fun-filled, interactive event highlighting locally grown Wisconsin food and the grassroots work of the John Muir Chapter.

Sierra Club members across the state will be settling in with their favorite snack and beverage to:

Enjoy a cooking demonstration by our guest chef, featuring Wisconsin ingredients

Follow along as Marty the bartender mixes up a signature cocktail

Learn about the chapter's work and how it connects to the ingredients being used

Interact with staff, leaders, and other guests

Play chapter trivia

Leave with fresh insights and some favorite recipes from past events

Support the work of the chapter by making a free-will donation

Registration is required! Prior to the start of the event you will be sent an email confirmation containing a link for the zoom event.

Cost: Attendance is free of charge. Opportunities to donate will be shared throughout the evening.

Signup Instructions: Register today and we'll send you a custom link to join this zoom event.