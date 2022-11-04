media release: Lockjaw | Satanic Hispanic | Morningstar

+Medavon's Birthday show! Help Medavon celebrate his birthday in true Hell Rock style with music, sexy people, and cake!

$10, 21+

8pm Doors/9pm show

Lockjaw

Lockjaw became a household name throughout the Midwest thanks in part for sharing the stage with national acts including Mudvayne, Type O Negative, Damage Plan, Wednesday 13, Hell Yeah, Prong, KMFDM, Powerman 5000, Mindless Self Indulgence, Lords of Acid and also providing direct support for multiple sold out shows for MARILYN MANSON.

Since starting out in 1998, Lockjaw has released 15 albums to date on Dark Drug Records.. Lockjaw's "Bored Again" from the CD "Dirty Minds and Smiling Faces"(2004) is featured on the X-Box360 game "Dead Rising".

Lockjaw is currently supporting their double ep CD release "Reverent/Somewhere in A Dream" and celebrating 20 years of live shows.

+MEDAVON's BIRTHDAY SHOW!!!

Satanic Hispanic

Satanic Hispanic has been producing,

performing, and promoting Witch House in Chicago since 2015. He creates his menacing sound by bringing the distorted drums, mechanical soundscapes, and arpeggiated

synthesizers from his industrial roots to the 808 kicks, reese bass, and sinister leads of Witch House. He released a self-titled EP in 2019, the year he founded Blvsphemy Records.

Morningstar

Morningstar is a Symphonic Melodic Metal band with a purpose: connecting humans. Our music raises awareness for mental health and promotes authentic connection. We’re all one rock family!

Amber, Brandon & Dave.