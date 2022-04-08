Lockport Township High School Wind Symphony
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: Part of the College Band Directors National Association – North Central Division Conference.
Repertoire
Copley: In Living Color
Chen: Spring Festival
Morricone: Gabriel’s Oboe
Ticheli: Lux Perpetua
von Suppe: Morning, Noon, and Night in Vienna
Info
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music