Lockport Township High School Wind Symphony

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: Part of the College Band Directors National Association – North Central Division Conference.

Repertoire

Copley: In Living Color

Chen: Spring Festival

Morricone: Gabriel’s Oboe

Ticheli: Lux Perpetua

von Suppe: Morning, Noon, and Night in Vienna

Info

Music
608-263-5615
