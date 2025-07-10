media release: Our 159th Lodi Agricultural Fair will be July 10th-13, 2025 in Lodi Wisconsin.

For four days each summer, our community of 3,000+ opens the fair gates to exhibitors, volunteers, and visitors of all ages for some old-fashion family fun. This open fair is free of gate fees, exhibitor fees, and stalling fees, making it easy for you to be one of over 450 exhibitors or over 10,000 visitors each year. Visit with our 4-H, FFA and other youth exhibitors as they showcase projects from the beef, swine, sheep, dairy, rabbits and poultry departments. Stroll through the Junior, School, and Open Class buildings to view over 2000 projects from art to woodworking projects and there is plenty to see in between. Make sure you “taste” your way around the fairgrounds as we have wonderful food selections. For the ride seekers, we offer carnival rides for the whole family and watch for pre-fair discounts. In the evening, enjoy a rodeo, demo derby, and truck n tractor pull in our grandstand. Remember there is live music for all ages. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and check our event schedule for updates often, you won’t want to miss a thing at this fair.

Wednesday - July 9 (Fairgrounds are not open to the public yet)

4 PM-8 PM………..Only Jr. Exhibit Hall and Open Class Entry Drop Off

4 PM-8 PM………..Tack Only Drop Off…(no livestock)

6:00 PM………Clothing ReVue and Demonstrations/Talks in Jr. Hall

(Starts promptly at 6:30PM!)

Thursday - July 10

2-6 PM ………..ALL Livestock Entry-Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Swine, Poultry, Goats & Rabbits (All checked in by 6 PM Sharp!)

Noon-6 PM ….All Jr and Open Classes (Non-Livestock) Entry Drop Off by 6 PM Sharp!

5 PM …………..Dog Show in Dog Show/Farmer-for-a-Day Tent

5 PM …………..A&P Carnival Rides Open

6 PM-8 PM……REACH Out-Lodi BINGO in the Free Stage Tent

6 PM-10 PM ….A&P Carnival Wristbands, $25

6:30 PM……… MANDATORY …Livestock Exhibitors and Parents Meeting-Indoor Arena (Market Lambs/Goats First to Weigh-In after meeting!)

6:30 PM ………Alumni Softball Tournament

6:30 PM………Introduction of the 2025 Lodi Fairest of the Fair at the Rodeo with the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair

7 PM…………. Market Beef and Swine Weigh-Ins

7 PM…………..TC Rodeo in the Grandstands, Mutton-Bustin (Free for Kids! Parents Sign them up at 6 PM behind the Grandstands)

Friday - July 11

8 AM……………Swine Show in Indoor Arena

8:30 AM ……….Rabbit Show in Rabbit Tent

9 AM …………..Jr and Open Class Projects Judging Begins

10:00 AM……..Story Time/Activity Time with the Fairest in the Old School House

10 AM-4 PM……Barnyard Babies and NEW Goat Playground are Open

11 AM-4 PM……Free for the Kiddies! Farmer-for-a Day Activity Tent is Open!

11:30 AM………Poultry Show (Little Britches “Clucks n Ducks” to follow) in Poultry Tent

Noon ………….Jr. Bake-Off Contest in Jr. Exhibit Hall (No pre-registration is needed!)

Noon-4 PM……Old School House is Open

2 PM…………..A &P Carnival Rides Open

2-6 PM ………. A&P Carnival Wristband, $25

3-7 PM ………. Free!…Farmer-For-A-Day Kiddie Activity Tent is Open

3 PM …………. Beef Show in the Outdoor Arena

4:30 PM ………Pork Chop Dinner (Columbia County Pork Partners) YUM!

5 PM…………..Meat Goat Show in Sheep/Goat Barn

6 PM ………….Tractor N Truck Pull in the Grandstand

6 PM-8 PM ……Reach Out-Lodi Bingo – Free Stage Tent

7 PM ………….50/50 Raffle in Grandstand

8 PM-NOON ……Live Music Mickey Magnum and the Mayhem followed by the Midnight Angel Band in the Beer Garden. (21 and older event)

Saturday - July 12

ALL DAY …………Alumni Softball Tournament

8 AM ……………….Sheep Show in Indoor Arena

8 AM ……………….Dairy Show (Little Britches Dairy Show to follow…about Noon) in Outdoor Arena

11 AM ……………..Cat Show-Free Stage

10 AM-4 PM………Barnyard Babies and NEW Goat Playground is Open

11 AM-4 PM ………Free Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

Noon to 6 PM……Old School House is Open

1-6 PM…………….A&P Carnival Rides Open

1-5 PM ……………A&P Carnival Wristband, $25

2 PM ………………Live Meat/Animal Sale in Indoor Show Arena

2 PM ………….Plumer’s Karate America Demo near Food Court

2 PM-7 PM ………Free for the Kids! Farmer-For-A-Day Activity Tent is Open

3:30 PM ………….BBQ Chicken Picnic Dinner (Lodi Rotary) YUM!

3:30 PM ………….Quilt Turning-Lodi Quilters Guild in Free Stage Tent

5 PM ………………Celebrity Pie Auction in Free Stage Tent

5 PM-6 PM……….Carnival Rides Close for their 1-hour break

6 PM-10 PM……..A&P Carnival Rides Reopen with Wristband, $25

6:30 PM………….Kiddies’ Power Wheels Derby (Line-up Behind Grandstand (Child’s own Power Wheels and Helmet required to participate!)

6:30 PM-9:30 PM……..Live Music by ”Country Renegades” in the Indoor Show Arena (Zero Alcohol Zone…Barn Dance for All Ages!)

7 PM ………………Demolition Derby in the Grandstand

7 PM ………………50/50 Raffle in Grandstand

9 PM-1 AM ……….Live Music by “Madison County” in the Beer Garden (21 and older event)

Sunday - July 13

ALL DAY …………Alumni Softball Tournament (Finals about 6 PM on the Fairgrounds Ball Diamond)

8:30 AM………… Ecumenical Worship Service in Free Stage Tent. All are Welcome! Sponsored by the United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church

9 AM-3 PM………..Antique Tractor and Truck Show in the Outdoor Arena

10 AM …………….Master Show Person Contest in Swine Barn/Indoor Arena

11:30 AM………..”Stars of the Fair” Exhibition in Swine Barn/Indoor Arena

11 AM-3 PM………”A View from the Buddy Seat” Large Tractor/Combine Rides

11 AM-4 PM………Barnyard Babies and the NEW Goat Playground are Open

11 AM-4 PM ………Free Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

Noon……………..Children’s Pedal Pull in the Grandstand

Noon-3 PM ………Old School House is open

1 PM……………….”Ice Cream w/ Veterans & First Responders” Social in Free Stage Tent

1 PM-5 PM ………..A&P Carnival Wristband; $25 (CARNIVAL CLOSES AT 6 PM)

1 PM-5 PM ………..Jon Dietz & the Twin Lake Trio Polka Band in the Beer Garden

6:30 PM……………2025 Lodi Agricultural Fair Closes!