press release: A new exhibit showcasing log cabin quilts is now on view at Blue Bar Quilts in Middleton, WI. Presented by the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show and Nancy Zieman Productions, a total of 41 quilted wall hangings measuring 30 inches by 40 inches each are on display in the shop located at 6333 University Ave. in Middleton through August 31st.

The log cabin quilts lining the walls of the shop, owned by Gael Boyd have been on public display throughout the country this year and the show at Blue Bar Quilts is the last stop on their tour before being returned to their owners. All the displayed quilts were entries in the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest held in Madison in 2019.