Logan Middle School
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Logan Middle School from La Crosse will sponsor a musical performance on Friday, December 13, 2024 from 12-1 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Logan Middle School from La Crosse will sponsor a musical performance on Friday, December 13, 2024 from 12-1 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.
ISTHMUS is © 2024 Isthmus Community Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA