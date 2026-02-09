Logan Underwood and Triona Lawrence
to
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Inside and Out: Comfort in the Uncomfortable
February 12 – 13, Gelsy Verna Gallery, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St, WI
This Pop Up undergraduate exhibition explores the relationship between comfort and discomfort, private and public, and the familiar and unfamiliar. By placing an emphasis on the unique materials that customarily only remain in one's bedroom, we examine what it means to bring our inside items to the outside.
