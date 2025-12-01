Logan's Heart and Smiles: Accessibility & Safety Home Modifications for Children with Disabilities
Covenant Presbyterian Church 326 S. Segoe Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Logan's Heart and Smiles: Accessibility & Safety Home Modifications for Children with Disabilities - Joe Herr, founder & program director
Kiwanis improves the world, one child and one community at a time. Our nonsectarian club meets every Friday at 11:45am in Bradfield Hall at the Covenant Presbyterian Church at the corner of Mineral Point Road and Segoe Road in Madison. Please call, text, or email to RSVP for lunch planning purposes