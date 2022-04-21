ONLINE: The Logistics of Life and Death: COVID, Climate, Coloniality

press release: Online via Zoom.

Deborah Cowen is a Professor in the Department of Geography and Planning at the University of Toronto. Their work is concerned with the intimate life of war in seemingly civilian spaces, the logistics of supply chain and racial capitalism, and the contested geographies of settler colonial infrastructure. The author of The Deadly Life of Logistics: Mapping Violence in Global Trade and Military Workfare: The Soldier and Social Citizenship in Canada, Deb also co-edited War, Citizenship, Territory and Digital Life in the Global City: Contesting Infrastructures, and with Katherine McKittrick and Simone Browne co-edits the Duke University Press book series Errantries.

