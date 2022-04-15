Lois Bielefeld, Borealis, Comfort Wasikhongo

press release: April 15-June 12, James Watrous Gallery, 3rd floor of Overture Center for the Arts

The James Watrous Gallery welcomes a trio of exhibitions running from April 15 through June 12: photographer Lois Bielefeld’s New Domesticity, painter Comfort Wasikhongo’s Bodies of Knowledge, and social artist Borealis’ Kinfabula. All three exhibits examine themes of home and body, individual and community. An opening reception will be held on Friday, April 15 from 6-8 pm.

Gallery open Thursday-Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 12-5 pm

