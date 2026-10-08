Lois Peterson, Stacey Steinberg

media release: Upcoming Solo Exhibitions at James Watrous Gallery in Madison, on view October 30, 2026 - January 10, 2027.

Lois Peterson: Beneath the Fields

&

Stacey Steinberg: Foundation

Gallery Reception with the Artists Sunday, November 15, 2026, 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Free and Open Thursdays - Sundays, 12:00 - 5:00 pm.

From OCTOBER 30, 2026 through JANUARY 10, 2027, the James Watrous Gallery will feature concurrent solo exhibitions showcasing large-scale graphite drawings of prairie fauna and woodland ecology by Lois Peterson (Dakota, MN) and multi-layered architectural collagraph and mixed media prints by Stacey Steinberg (Milwaukee, WI) exploring loss, memory, and restoration.

BENEATH THE FIELDS

Lois Peterson's large-scale graphite drawings apply the principles of abstraction to the tradition of botanical illustration. Bold and dramatic yet richly detailed, her drawings describe how dormant native prairie plants, rootsystems, degraded water environments, and fallen segments of trees play a critical role in our natural environment. In working on this series, Peterson found herself grieving over the steady disappearance of these vital ecological resources and seeking ways to protect them. She writes, "This series of drawings consistently offers me opportunities to engage with members of diverse communities, environmentalists, land restoration experts, and others looking for meaningful ways to make a positive environmental contribution within their own community."

Lois Peterson received her MFA degree in Ceramics with minors in Drawing, Art History and Museum Studies from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and she holds a BS degree in Art Ed, from the University of Wisconsin- LaCrosse. She was raised in the Driftless region of Western Wisconsin, where her family operated a dairy farm. Upon completion of her MFA in 1987 Peterson served as an Assistant Professor at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA. In 1989 she joined the faculty of Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, MN. Prior to retiring from her teaching career in 2016, Peterson served as a Professor of Art/Art History for over 30 years.

Peterson exhibits nationally and regionally through solo and group exhibitions. Her artistic practice has been supported by multiple grants including the Blandin Foundation, Gustavus Adolphus College, and the Minnesota State Arts Board. Peterson works as a professional artist, speaker, advisor to emerging artists and serves on exhibition panels and grant review boards. Peterson is based in Dakota, Minnesota, situated on the banks of the Mississippi River. She maintains her studio practice in a location where the area's natural landscapes serve as an ongoing influence on her abstract and contemporary realistic drawings.

FOUNDATION

Stacey Steinberg's current work considers architecture as both physical structure and psychological landscape. Like the people who inhabit them, buildings carry the marks of resilience and vulnerability. They are constructed, repaired, neglected, preserved and, sometimes, lost. Yet even when the physical place disappears, its emotional architecture remains. The houses in these works exist in uncertain states—fragmented, suspended and incomplete. They occupy the space between memory and place, permanence and impermanence, presence and absence. Some appear familiar yet impossible, reflecting the way memory reshapes the places we once knew. As physical structures dissolve, they become internal landscapes, revealing foundations of home that are not fixed in geography but carried within the body.

Stacey Steinberg is a visual artist and the Senior Executive Director of Marketing & Recruitment Strategy at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Alongside her leadership in higher education, she maintains an active studio practice centered on drawing, printmaking and mixed media. She holds a BFA from MIAD, and was awarded the Mr. and Mrs. Spencer T. Olin Full-Tuition Fellowship for Women at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Steinberg has also taught printmaking at MIAD.

Steinberg has completed residencies at Ragdale (Lake Forest, Ill.) and In Cahoots (Petaluma, Calif.) and was a recipient of the Ruth Arts + MIAD Artist Grant. Her work has been featured in solo and two-person exhibitions at the Overture Gallery, the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts and Elaine Erickson Gallery. She has also participated in juried and invitational exhibitions at venues including the Trout Museum of Art, Bradley University, the Center for Visual Arts, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. Her work is held in private collections throughout the United States.