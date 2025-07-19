media release: Kylee’s Gift Cottage is excited to welcome local children’s author Lois Solverud for an author meet-and-greet and book signing event on Saturday, July 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Young readers and their families are invited to meet the author, have their very own copies of Where’s Hare’s Tooth personally signed, and experience engaging literary fun.

Perfect for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and of course, kids aged 3–7 years, this charming picture book is sure to delight all ages. Written in witty rhyme and beautifully illustrated by Elizabeth McCullough, Where’s Hare’s Tooth tells the humorous story of a bunny whose loose tooth goes missing mid-snack: “His snack was quite tasty as carrots can be until his loose tooth decided to flee.”

Inspired by her time as a volunteer with her therapy dog, reading with first and second graders, Lois Solverud crafted the story to capture the magic of rhyme and the relatable childhood experience of losing baby teeth.

“What I have found is that losing baby teeth is a big deal with most kids,” says Solverud. “They can’t wait to show someone the gaping hole in their toothless smiles. This was part of the inspiration of my book. The other inspiration was hearing how much the students like to read in rhyme — it’s like singing a song without the tune.”

Kylee’s Gift Cottage, a beloved local treasure, is proud to host this family-friendly event. The store, which originated as a pandemic-era pop-up in 2020, has since blossomed into a vibrant, year-round boutique that celebrates creativity, community, and diversity. Today, Kylee’s Gift Cottage features the work of more than 30 talented local artists and offers a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts and home décor for every occasion.

Join us on July 19 for this special opportunity to meet author Lois Solverud, enjoy the charm of Kylee’s Gift Cottage, and find the perfect new storybook to take home.