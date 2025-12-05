media release: Anchored in the rich loam of Folk/Americana music, The Lone Canary, from south of the border in Rockford, IL, embodies the harmonious talents of Heather Camacho and Jesse Fox. Camacho graces the stage with her rich vocals, dynamic fiddle, and rhythmic percussion, complemented by Fox's gruff voice and acoustic guitar resonances.

Their captivating sound has been likened to artists such as The Civil Wars (Joy Williams & John Paul White), Jason Isbell, and Brandi Carlile. Heralded by Americana UK for their "absorbing and beautiful songcraft," The Lone Canary has had the privilege of sharing the stage with notable acts including Three Dog Night, Over the Rhine, Pieta Brown, Lilly Hiatt, South for Winter, Zach Pietrini, Haunted Like Human. www.thelonecanary.com

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20; all proceeds go to our musicians. To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we'll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact annedave@chorus.net | 608 335 7909.