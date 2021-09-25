RSVP for Lone Girl Golf Outing
media release:
- – When: Friday, October 1 – registration closes September 25
- – Where: Meadows of Six Mile Creek, 800 N Century Ave, Waunakee
- – Golf Format: Foursome format – shotgun start at Noon
- – Check-In: Begins at 10:30am inside the clubhouse. This includes package and box lunch pickup and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets
TIMELINE
- – Before: Check-in begins at 10:30am. Shotgun start at Noon
- – During: What happens at the Lone Girl Golf Outing stays on the course
- – After: Après-golf Taco Bar by The Lone Girl at Six Mile
PRICING
- -$150 per golfer – a portion of the proceeds of this event will benefit Waunakee School Lunch Program
- -Raffle tickets available at check-in – $5 per ticket or $20 for arm span
INCLUDED
- – 18 holes with cart
- – A Lone Girl beer tent on the course
- – 4 pack of LG beer per golfer
- – Golf Towel, Sleeve of Golf Balls, and a Holloway Dryfit Polo (men’s & women’s sizing available)
- – Box lunch from Meadows (meat or vegetarian available, do not need to pre-order)
- – Hole Prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt
- – Option to purchase raffle tickets for awesome Lone Girl exBEERiences:
- 50 Days of Free Beer (starting 10/5/21)
- 3 course Beer Dinner and Tour
- 1 Free Foursome for the 2022 outing
- – Lowest Team Score Prize:
- An exclusive Lone Girl golf outing t-shirt
REGISTRATION is open through 9/25 or until event has sold out
Step 1 – Complete and submit the registration form. Each golfer must complete a registration form. Registration is online only.
Step 2 – Pay using our online store.Payments can be submitted for foursomes or individually.
