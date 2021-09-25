RSVP for Lone Girl Golf Outing

media release:

– When: Friday, October 1 – registration closes September 25

Friday, October 1 – – Where: Meadows of Six Mile Creek, 800 N Century Ave, Waunakee

Meadows of Six Mile Creek, 800 N Century Ave, Waunakee – Golf Format : Foursome format – shotgun start at Noon

: Foursome format – shotgun start at Noon – Check-In: Begins at 10:30am inside the clubhouse. This includes package and box lunch pickup and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets

TIMELINE

– Before: Check-in begins at 10:30am. Shotgun start at Noon

Check-in begins at 10:30am. Shotgun start at Noon – During: What happens at the Lone Girl Golf Outing stays on the course

What happens at the Lone Girl Golf Outing stays on the course – After: Après-golf Taco Bar by The Lone Girl at Six Mile

PRICING

-$150 per golfer – a portion of the proceeds of this event will benefit Waunakee School Lunch Program

-Raffle tickets available at check-in – $5 per ticket or $20 for arm span

INCLUDED

– 18 holes with cart

– A Lone Girl beer tent on the course

– 4 pack of LG beer per golfer

– Golf Towel, Sleeve of Golf Balls, and a Holloway Dryfit Polo (men’s & women’s sizing available)

– Box lunch from Meadows (meat or vegetarian available, do not need to pre-order)

– Hole Prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt

– Option to purchase raffle tickets for awesome Lone Girl exBEERiences:

50 Days of Free Beer (starting 10/5/21)

3 course Beer Dinner and Tour

1 Free Foursome for the 2022 outing

– Lowest Team Score Prize:

An exclusive Lone Girl golf outing t-shirt

REGISTRATION is open through 9/25 or until event has sold out

Step 1 – Complete and submit the registration form. Each golfer must complete a registration form. Registration is online only.

Step 2 – Pay using our online store.Payments can be submitted for foursomes or individually.