Sugar Maple Concert Series. $30 ($22 adv.)

media release: "An ensemble that embodies cultural integrity for the purpose of continuing treasured art forms that keep our communities thriving.” – The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures

Lone Piñon is a New Mexican string band, or “orquesta típica,” whose music celebrates the integrity and diversity of their region’s cultural roots. With fiddles, upright bass, guitars, accordions, vihuela, and bilingual vocals, they play a wide spectrum of the traditional music that is at home in New Mexico. The musicians of Lone Piñon learned from elder musicians who instilled in them a respect for continuity and an example of the radicalism, creativity, and cross- cultural solidarity that has always been necessary for musical traditions to adapt and thrive in each generation.