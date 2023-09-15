media release:

”They make the music of the border into something living, breathing and absolutely enticing.” –ROOTS Magazine

“It’s a challenge not to clap, tap, or sway along with these rhythms... Listening to this album highlights the pleasure to be derived from cross cultural relationships. These Días Felices are uplifting.” — No Depression

“They do more than bring the past to life; their vitality of presentation makes for fresh, engaging listening.” –Weekly Alibi

Lone Piñon is a New Mexican string band, or “orquesta típica”, whose music celebrates the integrity and diversity of their region's cultural roots. With fiddles, upright bass, guitars, accordions, vihuela, and bilingual vocals, they play a wide spectrum of the traditional music that is at home in New Mexico.

The musicians of Lone Piñon learned from elder musicians who instilled in them a respect for continuity and an example of the radicalism, creativity, and cross-cultural solidarity that has always been necessary for musical traditions to adapt and thrive in each generation. In 2014, Lone Piñon was founded as a platform for creativity around the oldest sounds of traditional New Mexico string music, sounds that had all but disappeared from daily life in many Northern New Mexico communities. Through relationship with elders, study of field recordings, connections to parallel traditional music and dance revitalization movements in the US and Mexico, and hundreds of local and national performances, they have brought the language of the New Mexico orquesta típica back onto the modern stage, back onto dance floors, into a contemporary aesthetic/artistic conversation, and into the ears of a young generation.

www.lonepinon.com

$25