Lonelyproof, Nester (EP release), Seasaw, Red Pants

media release: Madison’s newest all-star rock band makes their debut on November 16 at the Gamma Ray Bar. Made up of some of the area’s finest and most seasoned musicians, Lonelyproof is a fiery new force on the local scene. Balancing '70s hard rock bombast with '90’s hooks and a modern indie humility, the band is at once fierce and focused.

The supergroup started as a vehicle for guitarist/vocalist Kyle Rightley’s (Driveway Thriftdwellers, The Big Payback) harder-rocking original material. Veteran bassist Jeff Weiss (The Big Payback, No Name String Band) and powerhouse drummer Max Morkri (Wurk, Brahmulus) hold down a powerful rhythmic foundation for the group’s ambitious sonic explorations. Rounding out the lineup and providing a foil for Rightley’s vocals is guitarist/vocalist Lo Marie (Lo Marie, The Furious Bongos), whose soaring vocals and guitar interplay send the group into the stratosphere.

Most of the band’s material consists of Rightley’s original songs, with a few choice covers sprinkled in. “Over the years, I’ve built up some progressive and hard rock songs that don’t really have a home with my other bands. I’ve included them in recordings under my own name, as well as (io), but it’s always troubled me that they’ve never been given a life onstage. Lonelyproof gives me a chance to finally put this material in front of a live audience,” says the songwriter.

Also on the bill for November 16 are Madison groups Nester (who will celebrate the vinyl release of their “Scale the Walls” EP), Seasaw, and Red Pants.