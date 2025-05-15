The Lonesome Organist
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Auricle New Music Series continues with The Lonesome Organist, the one-man band project of Jeremy Jacobsen. He performs a unique blend of blues, rock, garage, Caribbean, and Appalachian sounds using multiple instruments including guitar, keys, harmonica, steel drum, and various percussion. Admission is free, donations encouraged.
