The Long Exposure Group

Noon-4 pm Saturdays, 10/7-28, PhotoMidwest (reception 7-9 pm, 10/5).

press release: PhotoMidwest's Long Exposure Group was started about a year and a half ago. Our goal is to make photographs that represent something the naked eye doesn't normally see.

Some of us interpret long exposure to mean opening the shutter to capture the movement along with a stationary subject in the image. Others of us interpret it to mean leaving the shutter open longer than is normally required to make the photograph. In either event, we're photographing the subject in a way that reveals something outside of the normal realm.

The photographs exhibited here represent each photographer's personal take on long exposure.

Our group meets the 4th Monday of every month at 7:00p. Feel free to stop in and visit – or join the group! Contact Bob Beaverson if you'd like to join our mailing list. bbeaverson@charter.net

Exhibiting Photographers: