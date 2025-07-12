media release: Part of the 2025 Boneyard concert series, with food cart and DOGS.

Free for humans (except during ticketed events). See our membership rates for dog admission prices.

I want to bring my dog. What do I need to know?

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before a dog's first visit. Complete one waiver for each dog. Waivers expire after one year.

All visitors must follow our rules.

Our membership rates include two dogs per owner.

What should I bring?

A lawn chair, your social dog, money for drinks and food trucks. We accept cash and credit cards.