The Long & Short of Lorine Niedecker

media release: In this interactive, introductory workshop we will read together to see and hear Lorine Niedecker’s astonishing poetry. We’ll look at her exemplary short poems as well as examples of her late, great long poems in the context of Niedecker’s remarkable life and letters. Led by poet & author Chuck Stebelton.

This program will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. You can find the link on our YouTube channel or go directly from here: https://youtube.com/live/LVmHRN6N01Q?feature=share.

This program was made possible with the support of Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Madison Community Foundation.