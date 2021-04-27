ONLINE: Long-Term Care: Meeting Health & Personal Needs

press release: You're invited to Madison Public Library Foundation's next Educational Series virtual presentation, Long-Term Care: Meeting Health & Personal Needs, from noon–1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Preparing a care plan for yourself and your loved ones will provide you with ample time to weigh the big decisions that it requires. Our three speakers will cover:

• necessary legal documents, such as powers of attorney and a living will

• various options for care settings

• where the real utilization of long-term care occurs (hint: it's not in nursing homes)

• the types of insurance plans available to protect estates against long-term care costs

Speakers for this event include:

Meghan M. Teigan, partner at Johnson Teigen LLC. Her practice focuses on estate planning, special needs planning, elder law, and probate and trust administration.

Reginald Hislop, CEO of Oakwood Lutheran Senior Ministries. He is an expert in post-acute care, including assisted living, nursing homes, rehabilitation, home health and other non-hospital health services.

Dale Kalscheur, Vice President and Agent at Neckerman Insurance Services. He specializes in business, life, long-term care and disability insurance.